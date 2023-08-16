India greatly benefitted from Vajpayee’s leadership: PM Modi

In tributes to the former prime minister, Modi said he played a pivotal role in boosting India's progress and taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th August 2023 7:44 am IST
Former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said India greatly benefitted from his leadership.

In tributes to the former prime minister, Modi said he played a pivotal role in boosting India’s progress and taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors.

Also Read
Opposition calls PM’s I-Day address ‘crass election speech’

“I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi,” he said.

MS Education Academy

The first-ever prime minister from the BJP, Vajpayee is credited with popularising the party beyond its base and running a coalition government successfully for six years, during which he pushed reforms and boosted infrastructure.

He died in 2018 at the age of 93.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th August 2023 7:44 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button