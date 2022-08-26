India hiring not impacted by high global inflation, new jobs up 29 percent

Bengaluru: Despite fears of rising inflation globally, Indian jobseekers are not adversely affected as far as their livelihood and expenses are concerned, with six in 10 jobseekers saying they have not been impacted much, a new report showed on Thursday.

Nearly 89 percent of employers also think that inflation will not change the way companies hire and pay employees, said the quarterly report by leading job site Indeed.

The India job market saw a 29 percent rise in the April-June period (as compared to a 20 percent increase in the previous quarter).

Moreover, 37 percent of all jobseekers looked for a job or a job change during the quarter, as compared to 46 percent during the previous quarter.

“Sectors such as IT, healthcare, e-commerce will continue to grow and with the advent of 5G, we will see a sharp rise in telcom jobs as well in the next few quarters,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

As a response to inflation, employers looked at varied engagement modes during the quarter that could help them manage candidate expectations as well as costs such as full time, part time, gig or contractual work.

Jobseekers continue to prefer full time work (63 percent) as opposed to part-time employment (26 percent) or gig/contract employment (11 percent).

However, on the employer side, the difference is less disproportionate with over 19 percent employers hiring gig workers during the quarter, the report said.

At a 10 percent salary increment level, which 41 percent of employers plan to provide to account for inflation, a significant 25 percent of the jobseekers seem to agree.

One in three IT/ITeS sector jobseekers (33 percent) would like a 20 percent increment to compensate for inflation.

IT/ITeS continued to lead all sectors, with 91 percent of the employers in the sector hiring during the quarter (83 percent in the previous quarter).

Metros dominated hiring among cities with hiring activity in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai exhibited strong growth in hiring as compared to other cities. Chandigarh showed a substantial increase in hiring over the quarter.