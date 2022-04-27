India, Iran are important centers of Islamic calligraphy: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurated an exhibition of the Holy Quran and the art of Islamic calligraphy at Salar Jung Museum on Tuesday.

Speaking about the Indo-Iranian cultural relationships, Mahmood Ali said, “There have been cultural and civilizational relations between India and Iran since ancient times. These relations are still thriving between both these countries, especially in the field of Islamic calligraphy.”

“The calligraphers of both these countries have not spared any efforts to preserve their combined cultural art of Islamic calligraphy,” the minister said.

The exhibition was held in the holy month of Ramadan with the joint efforts of Noor International microfilm Centre, New Delhi, Salar Jung Museum, Jamia Nizamia, Siasat Daily, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Urdu University, and Idara Adabiyat Urdu.

This exhibition held in Mir Abbasyar Jung Hall, Western block, Salar Jung Museum has the privilege of displaying a full chapter of the world’s biggest manuscript of the Holy Quran measuring 2 x 2 meters (on opening) with a height of 2 m and width of 1 m.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by eminent Qari and Muezzin Rizvi Ustad Abul Fazal Nazdar.

“India and Iran are the two most important centers of Islamic calligraphy in the world. The Iranian calligraphers played an important role in the promotion of calligraphy in Hyderabad Deccan,” the minister said.

The minister congratulated Noor International Microfilm Centre New Delhi, Iran Cultural Centre, Siasat Daily, Jamia Nizamia, and Salar Jung Museum for holding this exhibition.

The Vice-chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Prof Syed Ainul Hasan also addressed the gathering. “I personally know the Noor International Microfilm Centre New Delhi Director Dr. Mehdi Khwaja Peer for the last 45 years who has single-handedly devoted his life to preserving the Islamic manuscripts,” Hassan said.

The head of IRI Dr. Aga Nasiri has come specially from Delhi to attend this program.

The Iranian Consul General in Hyderabad, Mehdi Shahrukhi also expressed his happiness for this exhibition.

The distinguished guests include Farooq Hussain MLC, Prof. Shakoor, and the managing editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan.

Siasat daily displayed a total of 130 calligraphic samples while 135 samples were displayed by Noor International microfilm Centre New Delhi. These samples were the focus of attention of the audience.

Three books of eminent Islamic scholars were also inaugurated during the function.

A five-day workshop for learning calligraphy is to begin today. Those who wish to learn Islamic calligraphy can benefit from this opportunity.