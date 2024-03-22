India is the next big playground for AI: Samsung VC, CEO JH Han

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division Jong-Hee (JH) Han, who visited Samsung BKC at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai for the first time since the store’s opening, said on Friday that India is the next big playground for artificial intelligence (AI).

During his visit, Jong-Hee Han underlined the company’s commitment to the Indian market by bringing AI and hyper-connectivity to its tech-savvy consumers.

“India is the next big playground for AI and our flagship Samsung BKC store is an embodiment of our ‘AI for All’ vision and will showcase ‘One Samsung’,” said Jong-Hee Han.

Earlier this year, the CEO unveiled Samsung’s ‘AI for All’ vision at CES (consumer electronics show), showcasing how AI will enable people to experience their devices more intuitively and conveniently than ever before.

As part of its ‘AI for All’ vision, Samsung in January unveiled Galaxy AI in its new Galaxy S24 smartphone series.

Han further said India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for Samsung.

“India has a large population of tech-savvy young consumers that inspire us to innovate. Here, thousands of young, enterprising youth work at our R&D centres to bring cutting-edge technologies such as AI to the world. We are proud of them,” he added.

Samsung recently inaugurated the connected lifestyle experience store Samsung BKC where consumers can experience ‘One Samsung’.