India issues advisory for citizens in Cambodia amidst border clashes

Phnom Penh: India on Saturday advised its citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas as the clash between Thailand and Cambodia over a disputed border entered its third day.

The flare-up, which began on Thursday, has killed at least 32 people — 19 in Thailand and 13 in Cambodia — according to reports.

“In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas,” the Indian embassy here said in an X post.

It also urged Indian citizens to contact the mission in case of any emergency at +855 92881676 or email cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in.

📢 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚



Due to ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, the Indian Embassy has advised citizens to avoid travel to border areas.



In case of emergency, contact:

📞 +855 92881676

📧… pic.twitter.com/y70JVokj0e — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 26, 2025

On Friday, India issued a similar advisory to its citizens in Thailand, asking them to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces of the country.