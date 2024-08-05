India issues advisory for citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh

The student protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme. The protests now have turned into an anti-government agitation.

Student protests in Bangladesh.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised all its citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh amid the ongoing violent protest in the country till further notice.

India on Sunday night advised all its nationals currently residing in Bangladesh to exercise “extreme caution” and restrict their movements in the wake of fresh waves of violence in the neighbouring country.

At least 90 people, including 14 policemen, were killed on Sunday in fierce clashes between security forces personnel and anti-government protesters in different parts of Bangladesh, according to reports from Dhaka.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka,” it said.

On July 25, the MEA said around 6,700 Indian students returned from Bangladesh given the situation in that country.

