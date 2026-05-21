India issues Ebola advisory for travelers from high-risk African nations

Union health ministry officials clarified that no case of Ebola has been detected in India so far.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st May 2026 7:25 pm IST|   Updated: 21st May 2026 7:28 pm IST
A healthcare professional in blue gloves holding a syringe labeled 'Ebola' vaccine, highlighting efforts to combat Ebola outbreaks.
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Hyderabad: India’s Health Ministry on Thursday, May 21, issued an advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan after fresh Ebola concerns.

Travellers are asked to look out for symptoms like fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, weakness, headache, muscle pains, sore throat or unexplained bleeding.

Additionally, passengers who have been in direct contact with blood or body fluids of a person suspected/confirmed to have Ebola are asked to immediately report to airport health officials before immigration clearance.

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Any passengers developing the aforementioned symptoms within 21 days of arrival are asked to seek medical care immediately and inform healthcare authorities about their travel history.

No cases of Ebola reported in India so far

On Wednesday, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a high-level review meeting with health secretaries of all states and Union territories to assess preparedness and response measures for Ebola.

Union health ministry officials clarified that no case of Ebola has been detected in India so far.

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However, after the WHO declared Ebola a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the government of India has proactively strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as an abundant precaution, official sources had said.

During the meeting, states and Union territories were advised to ensure readiness at all levels.

Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms and laboratory testing have already been shared with all states and Union territories.

All concerned ministries and departments had also been sensitised and were undertaking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the health ministry, the sources stated.

(With inputs from PTI.)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st May 2026 7:25 pm IST|   Updated: 21st May 2026 7:28 pm IST

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