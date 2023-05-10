India launches 1st-of-its kind jewellery exposition centre in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), an apex body of India’s jewellery industry, on Tuesday launched the first-of-its-kind India Jewellery Exposition Centre (IJEX), a 365-day exhibition platform, in Dubai.

This comes as India and UAE celebrated the first anniversary of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

IJEX is the showcasing venue in Dubai located at the new Gold Souk in Deira.

This would be a much-needed platform for MSME jewellers to exhibit their indigenously products on a regular continuous basis in the Middle East market.

🌟 All that glitters.. #IndiaUAECEPA 1st Anniversary Exhibition was inaugurated by Secy @DPIITGoI Sh. Rajesh Kumar Singh @ 🇮🇳 Gems & Jewellery Expo Centre.Along with Amb @sunjaysudhir & senior officials from 🇦🇪 & 🇮🇳, hailed the spectacular growth of bilateral trade in the sector pic.twitter.com/obZc9RxmT2 — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) May 9, 2023

Since the Middle East market accounts for 30 per cent of India’s gem and jewellery exports, IJEX will enable India’s MSME manufacturers to take advantage of India-UAE CEPA to expand in the WANA region.

With CEPA, the India-UAE trade has grown by 16 per cent to reach 84.5 billion dollars in the fiscal year 2022-23, up from 72.9 billion dollars the previous year.

“CEPA is one of the most ambitious pacts. The depth and range of market access and services it provides is unprecedented, benefitting all stakeholders. India’s exports to the UAE have exceeded $30 billion, with gems & jewellery and plastics deriving benefits from lower priced inputs.” “GJEPC has set up IJEX and I see tremendous value in such initiatives. CEPA will accelerate business momentum and is expected to transform the scale and scope of bilateral partnerships.” Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, said.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said,