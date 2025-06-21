India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate nationals from Iran

India on Wednesday announced the launch of "Operation Sindhu" to evacuate its nationals from Iran after its conflict with Israel showed no sign of letting up. The conflict has entered its second week.

Published: 21st June 2025 1:00 pm IST
Stranded Kashmiri students return to India
In this image via X/@MEAIndia, Kashmiri students onboard a flight to return to India under an evacuation operation facilitated by the Government of India, at Yerevan International Airport, in Armenia, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (@MEAIndia via PTI Photo)

Tehran: India is evacuating all its citizens from Iran, the Indian mission here said on Saturday, amid Iran’s ongoing conflict with Israel.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy here provided emergency contact numbers and the link to a Telegram channel.

“The Indian Embassy in Iran is evacuating all Indian Nationals in Iran. The Embassy may be contacted either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557, +989128109115 +989128109109,” it said.

In another post, the Embassy said that its evacuation efforts will also cover citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka.

“On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy’s evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka,” it said.

“The citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka may urgently reach out to the Embassy, either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109,” it added.

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that over 500 Indian nationals have returned home from Iran under Operation Sindhu so far.

Published: 21st June 2025 1:00 pm IST

