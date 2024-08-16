India leads by example, inspires Maldives: Minister Zameer

Male: The foreign minister of the Maldives Moosa Zameer on Friday said India has emerged as the world’s largest and most diverse democracy that leads by example inspiring many countries, including his country.

Reflecting on the long-standing partnership between Maldives and India, which, he said, is “rooted in its people and strengthened through our active bilateral cooperation,” Zameer reiterated the firm commitment of President Dr Mohammad Muizzu’s government “to strengthen and deepen” the robust relationship between our two countries “for the mutual benefit of our people.”

Zameer was speaking as a chief guest at a function on the 78th Independence Day of India here.

The bilateral relations had recently seen a reset after the three-day visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, months of acrimony since pro-China Muizzu took oath last November.

Jaishankar visited the archipelagic nations earlier this month and met the country’s top leadership, including President Muizzu. Before that, Muizzu visited New Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new government in June.

Earlier, within hours of his oath-taking, Muizzu had demanded India repatriate its military personnel from his country. After mutual negotiations, India withdrew its personnel by the agreed deadline of May 10 and replaced them with civilians.

On Friday, terming it as an “honour” to be the chief guest at the event, Zameer extended on behalf of President Muizzu, the Government and the People of Maldives, warm greetings and best wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and to the friendly people of India.

“(I) Congratulated India for their remarkable journey, one of profound significance and inspiration. India has emerged as the world’s largest and most diverse democracy that leads by example inspiring many countries, including the Maldives,” Zameer posted on X after the event.

“I reflected on the long-standing partnership between Maldives and India — a partnership rooted in its people and strengthened through our active bilateral cooperation,” he said.

He reiterated the firm commitment of President Dr Muizzu’s Government to strengthen and deepen the robust relationship between our two countries for the mutual benefit of our people.

Zameer, in his longish post, said he also thanked External Affairs Minister Jaishankar for his unwavering support “to enhancing our bilateral ties.”

He thanked India’s ambassador to the Maldives Munu Mahawar for hosting the event.

Mahawar, replying to his post, thanked Zameer for gracing “this celebration of our lasting friendship” and said: “We are confident that under the leadership of PM @narendramodi and President @MMuizzu, our relationship will scale new heights and the bonds of friendship will become even stronger.”

Earlier, the Indian mission said in a post on X: “The iconic Olympus Hall witnessed an enthralling symphony of Indian and Maldivian vocal and dance performances at ‘Connecting Cultures.’”

The well-attended programme held at the iconic Olympus Hall witnessed an enthralling symphony of Indian and Maldivian vocal and dance performances, including a medley of Indian and Maldivian songs and special dance performances by artists from India and Maldives.