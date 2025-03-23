INDIA must appear to be a ‘bloc and not un-bloc’ itself in public domain: Sibal

New Delhi: INDIA should appear to be a “bloc and not un-bloc” itself in the manner that it does in the public domain, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has said as he batted for a formal structure for the opposition alliance with spokespersons to represent its views.

In an interview with PTI, Sibal said INDIA parties need to have a cohesive policy, ideological framework and a programme for the future.

Asked about the recent run-ins among INDIA bloc partners in the state assembly polls and if it was bad optics, the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said, “I think it (INDIA) should appear to be a bloc and not un-bloc itself in the manner that it does in the public domain.”

“They (INDIA parties) need to have a cohesive policy, a cohesive ideological framework and a cohesive programme for the future,” he said.

“I am not talking about the state level or the national level, there has to be cohesiveness in the way in which it thinks on issues that are of great national importance and unless that mechanism is put in place and unless there are spokespersons of the bloc who represent the views of the INDIA bloc, I don’t think that this can move forward very effectively,” Kapil Sibal told PTI.

On whether there should be a formal political structure in place for the bloc, Sibal said he has been batting for it for a long time.

“Obviously, either it is not something that is palatable to somebody or the other, or they feel this is not the appropriate time, but I can’t possibly talk on behalf of the bloc,” he said.

Sibal, however, exuded confidence about the opposition’s future.

“I see a future for the opposition, what form it takes, what structure it takes, we’ll see,” the former Congress leader added.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties came together ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to counter the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

INDIA bloc constituents, particularly the Congress and the AAP, were involved in sharp exchanges and traded barbs especially in the Delhi Assembly polls. Several political commentators cited lack of cohesiveness in the INDIA bloc for the BJP gaining ground after the Lok Sabha polls and winning the elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Asked about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that could be tabled during the ongoing Budget session and the options for the opposition, Sibal said one must see what the NDA coalition partners are willing to do in this matter because the BJP does not have a majority.

“Let us see what their position is. There are elections coming in Bihar. I think that if they introduce the bill, they may be worried what impact that might have in the election process in Bihar,” he said.

“So I don’t know what the fallout of that is going to be. So let us wait and see. Of course if the bill is passed there are options available to those who wish to challenge it,” Sibal said.

On the contentious delimitation issue, Sibal said it has very serious implications for the polity of the country and that is why Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called a meeting and a lot of representatives, including those of the Congress participated.

“It has an impact on the future of our polity but in any case the condition is that unless a new census is done the delimitation will not take place.We have not done a new census as in 2021 also it was not done. First the census and then the delimitation. So, ‘abhi Dilli door ast’,” the senior advocate said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May 2022 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support.