India must be rebuilt in Gandhi’s spirit: Sahitya Akademi chairman

Hyderabad: Telangana Sahitya Akademi Chairman Juluru Gauri Shankar said that the inspiration of Independence Day celebrations, ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu,’ is to achieve unity in diversity as a symbol of religious harmony.

“The country should be rebuilt in the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi, who gave his life for the unity of the nation,” the chairman said at the National Distinguished Service Awards ceremony organized by the Pudami Sahitya Vedika on Saturday at Ravindra Bharati. At the event, 60 people from the Telugu states were presented with “Spoorthi Sikharam” awards.

He said that the time has come for the entire society to think about what is the goal of the country. “There are rivers of life flowing in the land. But why are people not getting enough water to drink?” he asked.

Gowri Shankar asked youngsters to remember the inspirational moments of the Mahojwala national movement which lasted for 300 years. He said that what the country needs now is visionary leaders and servants, not politicians.

If the youth is not able to use its power, this country has not achieved development, he added.

Samudrala Venugopalachari, Advisor to the Telangana State Government, spoke at length about the turbulent conditions and the progress in the last 75 years of independent India. He opined that effective political power will ensure a good future for the country.

Chilumula Bal Reddy presided over this gathering organized by Pudami Sahitya Vedika. Famous poet Kotla Venkateswara Reddy, Addaki Raja Yona, Narra Praveen Reddy, Vakati Ram Reddy. G. Hemalatha and others were also among the speakers.