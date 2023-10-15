India must correct mistake of supporting Palestine: Hindu Sena

Published: 15th October 2023 7:16 pm IST
India must correct mistake of supporting Palestine: Hindu Sena
Representative Image

New Delhi: A right-wing organisation Hindu Sena on Sunday placed posters in support of Israel at Teen Murti, Haifa Chowk, and demanded that India must correct the mistake of supporting Palestine for the last 70 years.

Saying that Hindus of India have suffered “Jihadi terrorism for centuries”, the right-wing outfit said that “India must correct the mistake of supporting Palestinian State for last 70 odd years.”

In a press statement, the right-wing outfit said “Just as Hindus had helped Israel in 1918 and evacuated Haifa from German and Turkish forces in the First World War, if the need arises, Hindus will fight for Israel again.”

The Hindu Sena further demanded that the Indian government must officially declare Hamas as a terrorist organisation and also shut down the Palestinian Embassy in India.

“Palestinian supporters should be arrested in India. Cold blood murder of Israeli women and children and use of human shields by so-called Palestinians cannot be justified as liberation movement to free delusional Palestinian state, because no one can really draw the borders of where this Palestinian state ever existed before the creation of Israel,” the Hindu Sena said in a statement.

Indo-Asian News Service
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
