SBA, EPA withdraw from Frankfurt Book Fair after award for Palestinian author cancelled

German book fair canceled LiBeraturpreis literature prize for Palestinian author Adania Shibli, intended to be presented on Friday, October 20.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 12:59 pm IST
Palestinian author Adania Shibli

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) on Saturday decided to withdraw from the Frankfurt Book Fair, scheduled to be held from October 18 to 22 at the Frankfurt Messe.

The announcement comes after the German book fair cancelled LiBeraturpreis literature prize for Palestinian author Adania Shibli, intended to be presented on Friday, October 20.

The award was cancelled due to ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas since October 7.

LitProm, the organizers of the award ceremony, said that it has been cancelled in accordance with the agreement with Shibli, German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

The statement was later revised to emphasize that the current climate is not conducive to celebrations.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, SBA wrote, “Given the recent announcement by the organisers of the Frankfurt Book Fair, we have decided to withdraw our participation this year.

“We champion the role of culture and books to encourage dialogue and understanding between people. We believe that this role is more important than ever.”

In an Instagram story, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, founder of EPA and chairperson of SBA, said, “I strongly believe in the fundamental rights of civilians worldwide to live in safety, free from the dangers of armed conflict. In times of crisis and conflict, I strongly advocate for the role of books, culture, authors, book fairs, intellectuals, and artists in promoting unity, de-escalating tensions, and making diverse voices heard. By doing so, we can improve the prospects for peace and harmony.”

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
