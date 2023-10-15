SBA, EPA withdraw from Frankfurt Book Fair after award for Palestinian author cancelled

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) on Saturday decided to withdraw from the Frankfurt Book Fair, scheduled to be held from October 18 to 22 at the Frankfurt Messe.

The announcement comes after the German book fair cancelled LiBeraturpreis literature prize for Palestinian author Adania Shibli, intended to be presented on Friday, October 20.

The award was cancelled due to ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas since October 7.

LitProm, the organizers of the award ceremony, said that it has been cancelled in accordance with the agreement with Shibli, German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

The statement was later revised to emphasize that the current climate is not conducive to celebrations.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, SBA wrote, “Given the recent announcement by the organisers of the Frankfurt Book Fair, we have decided to withdraw our participation this year.

“We champion the role of culture and books to encourage dialogue and understanding between people. We believe that this role is more important than ever.”

بناءً على البيان الأخير الصادر عن منظمي معرض فرانكفورت الدولي للكتاب، قررنا إلغاء مشاركتنا هذا العام.

الثقافة والكتب تقف دائمًا مساندة لتعزيز الحوار والتفاهم بين المجتمعات! ونؤمن أن هذا الدور أصبح الآن أكثر أهمية من أي وقت مضى.#الشارقة #الإمارات #هيئة_الشارقة_للكتاب pic.twitter.com/zRNqdBrqhJ — Sharjah Book Authority (@SharjahBookAuth) October 14, 2023

In an Instagram story, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, founder of EPA and chairperson of SBA, said, “I strongly believe in the fundamental rights of civilians worldwide to live in safety, free from the dangers of armed conflict. In times of crisis and conflict, I strongly advocate for the role of books, culture, authors, book fairs, intellectuals, and artists in promoting unity, de-escalating tensions, and making diverse voices heard. By doing so, we can improve the prospects for peace and harmony.”