India not just a part of AI revolution, but leading it: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 19, said artificial intelligence must be democratised and become a tool for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit, Modi said the expo is taking place in India, which represents one sixth of humanity, a country with the world’s largest young population and a hub of the largest tech talent pool.

“Artificial intelligence marks a transformative chapter in human history. India is not just a part of the AI revolution, but is leading and shaping it,” he said in the presence of world leaders and CEOs of leading companies at the Summit.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screengrab from a video posted on Feb. 19, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Leaders Plenary Session at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. (@pmoindia/Yt via PTI Photo)(PTI02_19_2026_000261B)

The prime minister said India not only builds technology but also adopts it at an unprecedented pace.

“Some people have doubts about new technology. But the way the younger generation is embracing AI is unprecedented.There has also been tremendous enthusiasm here regarding the AI Summit exhibition,” he said.

“In the course of human history, there have been certain turning points that shaped entire centuries. These turning points set the direction of civilisation and transform the pace of development. Artificial intelligence is one such transformation in history,” he said.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image received on Feb. 19, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, France President Emmanuel Macron and other dignitaries during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)(PTI02_19_2026_000213B)

The world leaders attending the summit at the Bharat Mandapm include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Estonia President Alar Karis, and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.