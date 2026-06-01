India-Oman economic free trade pact comes into force: Goyal

The free trade pact was signed on 18th December 2025 in Muscat.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2026 4:27 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik

New Delhi: The free trade agreement between India and Oman came into force on Monday, June 1, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will benefit domestic exporters in sectors such as textiles, leather, plastics, marine products, automobiles, sports goods, and agri-items, as they gain preferential access to the Omani market over competitors, Goyal said.

“The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is entering into force from today,” the minister told reporters here.

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The free trade pact was signed on 18th December 2025 in Muscat.

Upon completion of internal processes by both parties, the Agreement entered into force on June 1, 2026.

To mark the entry into force, about 10 consignments of agriculture and gems and jewellery products from Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were shipped to the Gulf nation under the preferential tariffs.

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Oman is India’s second-largest trading partner in the Gulf region and serves as a strategic gateway to the wider GCC market through its advanced port infrastructure.

Bilateral trade between India and Oman reached USD 11.18 billion in FY 2025-26, up from USD 10.61 billion in FY 2024-25.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2026 4:27 pm IST

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