India on the verge of historic T20 WC victory, but beware of men in black

Sanju Samson has provided India with the firepower that it needed so badly in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Like the Biblical Samson, when India’s Sanju Samson goes for the jugular, his strength and efficacy seem boundless and unbeatable. The bat is like a hammer in his hands and both the West Indies as well as England were decimated by Sanju’s blows.

Earlier, there was never any doubt about the talent that Sanju Samson had, but it was his lack of consistency that often caused doubts about his selection. But after his unbeaten 97 from 50 balls against West Indies, and then 89 from 42 balls against England (helped by a dropped catch by Harry Brook), he has shown that he is in great form right now and that he can lead the charge for India against its biggest rivals.

Now only one match remains between India and the World Cup. Only the Black Caps stand in the way. Can Sanju and the Indian team do it again? That is the question on the lips of all fans ahead of the highly anticipated final on Sunday, March 8.

What has made India such a great T20 team? It is not just about being the defending champions or having a home advantage. It is a combination of several factors. The most important of these factors is current form and team morale. India has adequate bench strength and also has a backup plan.

India’s players celebrate after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Game plan based on attacking every time

A few months ago, coach Gautam Gambhir made a telling comment while speaking to the media. He said that it was the objective to go for a total of about 250 in every match. India’s strategy would be to attack the bowling every time to demoralise and destroy the rival bowlers. In keeping with this approach against England, India’s scoring rate stayed consistently above 11 per over.

However, there is no guarantee that the attacking game plan will always work well. Occasionally, India will cave in for a total of about 120 or 130. But Gambhir is okay with that. He is willing to take a risk and go all out every time, he said.

Interesting statistics

ESPN Cricinfo provides us with some interesting statistics about how India’s batting game has changed over the years. In the year 2019, the percentage of balls attacked by the batters was a modest 23.70 per cent in every innings of a T20I match. In 2024, the percentage of balls that came under attack was as high as 43.84. It was a dramatic increase indeed.

Since this survey was done, another two years have passed. We can safely assume that the attacking trend is probably much higher now. In the match against England, eighteen 4s and nineteen 6s were hit in 20 overs. Which means a 4 and a 6 in almost every over. Even Tilak Varma, batting way down the order at number 7, slammed three 6s.

So far, India’s aggressive approach has succeeded. The confidence and the mindset of the players played a big role in achieving this success. The team is riding high because it is playing a fearless brand of cricket. The main focus has been on team goals. Personal milestones have been kept aside for the duration of this World Cup event.

Injury concerns fading

India had some injury concerns, but now even those problems are waning. Tilak Varma has fully recovered after being out of action for a month following an injury during a Ranji Trophy game. Varma is important for the balance on the side because he lends solidity to a power-packed batting lineup. Varma, along with Shivam Dube, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, gives India’s middle order a very formidable look.

That brings us to India’s bowling department. Luckily, right now, India has a varied attack, but Bumrah continues to be the best. England scored 243 against India, but Bumrah gave only about 8 runs per over while taking one wicket. In the 18th over, Bumrah choked England by conceding only 6 runs.

However, the others were expensive. The selectors must seriously consider bringing in Siraj to replace Arshdeep for the final. India must ensure that it takes wickets in the powerplay and middle overs too. It is not just a matter of containing runs.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s David Miller during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4.

NZ must not be taken lightly

Now India’s final opponent is New Zealand. Based on their performance so far, New Zealand’s strengths in the T20 format lie in tactical adaptability, a versatile bowling attack and a solid middle-order batting unit.

New Zealand is known to be an astute side that adapts quickly to match situations and conditions. They often punch above their weight in ICC events. Beyond specialist spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, the team utilises support from Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra. This multi-dimensional spin attack is particularly effective on subcontinental pitches that offer spinners the opportunities to experiment with pace and flight.

The batting lineup is formidable and is built to handle pressure. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen were in outstanding form against South Africa. Allen is the leading scorer for his team with a total of 289 runs at a strike rate of 203.52. Seifert is close behind with a tally of 274 runs at 161.14. These two are the dangermen that India must dismiss early. The combination has proven capable of providing rapid starts to NZ in the powerplay, with both players having extensive T20 experience.

Against South Africa, Allen remained unbeaten on a breathtaking 100 off just 33 balls, smashing 10 fours and eight sixes, as the Black Caps rattled up 173 for 1 in only 12.5 overs. New Zealand’s run rate of 13.84 during the chase was the second-highest by any team in a 150-plus total at the men’s T20 World Cup.

Excellent fielders who save runs

New Zealand’s fielding is extremely good. The Kiwis are known for high-quality, athletic fielding and which allows the team to often save 10 to 20 runs per game. It provides them with a significant advantage in tight T20 matches. They are ranked as the world’s best fielders and Indian batters must run quickly between wickets to ensure that they are not run out.

The Kiwi pace bowling unit features wicket-taking bowlers such as Matt Henry, Cole McConchie and Lockie Ferguson who can break partnerships at any stage. The squad boasts multiple all-rounders such as Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham and Michael Bracewell, which allows flexible team selections and tactical matchup advantages. Kiwis are excellent at preparing bowlers for specific roles such as powerplay attackers, run stoppers in the middle overs and death-overs specialists.

NZ is the dark horse of the tournament

New Zealand has been part of every T20 World Cup since the tournament’s inception in 2007. While they may not always start as favourites, their ability to peak at the right time has made them a regular presence in the knockout stages. Undoubtedly, the Kiwis are the dark horses of this tournament. India cannot afford to take them lightly. The slightest complacency arising from a sense of overconfidence can lead to complete disaster at the last and final step.