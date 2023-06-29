India on track to become highly successful country: Swedish-Pakistani political scientist

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Swedish political scientist of Pakistani origin. He is currently on pan-India trip, visiting a number of cities and interacting with citizens. He also held a keynote address early this month, in Nasikh; the city from where he began his India tour.

In a video interview posted on his Youtube channel on June 27, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed talks all things, India; from its diversity,education and success in IT.

Ahmed, who was recently in Bangalore, called it the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ and was all praise forits success in IT. He said that speaking to the people in Bangalore was a delight. He said,“Companies in Bangalore have so much work to outsource and rather than outsourcing it to any other country, they would be more than willing to look just across the border, to provide jobs to Pakistan nationals.”

“They are even ready to train them in IT. If they were to avail this opportunity, Pakistan itself could flourish in the field of science and technology.”, he added.

Talking about India’s growth in the recent years, Ahmed said, “In Asia, the first to rise was Japan, then China and then Korea. Now, India is catching up and is on its way to become one of the most successful countries in the world.” He said that soon “India will be at the top, second only to China.”

He attributed India’s global success to the country’s ‘India First’ policy. “All policies adopted and decisions made are in the nation’s best interest.” he said. “India does not focus just on the consumer industry. If any foreign company wants to set up a plant in India, they have to transfer the technology. This ultimately benefits India.” Ahmed added.

Heavily praising the Indian education system, he believed it to be one of the driving forces behind India’s global success. The fact that Indian and Indian-origin individuals are placed as CEOs in almost all big tech companies is a testament to that he said.