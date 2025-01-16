India Open 2025: Sindhu cruises into quarterfinals

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist P.V Sindhu progressed to the quarterfinals of the India Open 2025 with a second-round win over Japan’s Manami Suizu here on Thursday. Sindhu, the 29-year-old World No. 14, outclassed her opponent 21-15, 21-13 in a 46-minute encounter at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Indian shuttler maintained her dominance from the start of the match and went into the break with an 11-6 lead. She capitalised on the lead and finished the game 21-15. In the second game, the Hyderabad-born Sindhu pressed full throttle and did not give any chance of fightback to the Japanese player.

Sindhu, who is playing her first event after her marriage, came out all guns blazing and took an 11-2 lead in no time. She wrapped the match after sealing the game 21-13 to make it to the last eight in the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament.

“I am playing with her for the first time, and there were quite some long rallies, and I was prepared for it. I am happy that I could give my 100 percent. Now I need to get back and recover for tomorrow and come back stronger,” Sindhu said after the match.

Sindhu will next take on the Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Indian men’s singles player Kiran George sailed to the quarterfinal after a strong show against World No. 38 Alex Lanier of France. The Indian shuttler defeated the French No. 1 by 22-20, 21-13 in 46 minutes.

George will now face Weng Hongyang of China in the quarterfinal clash on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s doubles duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa suffered a 9-21, 21-23 defeat against Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in the Round of 16. The duo became the fourth Indian doubles pairing to bow out on the day.