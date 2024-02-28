India or Pakistan, whom do you support? Asks Sania, watch Shoaib’s reply

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s divorce was one of the biggest news that we heard in early 2024. Fans of both India and Pakistan were left shocked when Shoaib announced his third wedding with Lollywood actress Sana Javed. Shoaib and Sana got married in an intimate Nikah ceremony on January 20 which they announced via social media post.

Ever since then, several media interviews and video clips of Sania and Shoaib have been resurfacing on the internet.

In one such clip, Sania playfully asks Shoaib, “Whom do you support when we play Tennis India Vs Pakistan?” Shoaib responds with a smile, “Of course, I support my wife. I love my country,” prompting laughter from Sania and she says, “Same answer, dont ask me that question.”

Recently, Sania Mirza’s conversation with Curly Tales’ Kamiya Jani re-surfaced online. In the interview, which was uploaded on October 16, 2022, on YouTube, the Indian tennis player was asked how the phase was for her when her marriage to Shoaib Malik became a piece of international news back in 2010. Sania called it a ‘difficult phase’ in her life and shared:

“It was difficult I mean you know it was difficult in terms of the things that were being said and the media and all that stuff. But you know, when you are in love, not a lot matters. That’s the honest truth. If you’re thinking because when you’re in love, you’re not thinking straight, you’re not thinking logically you know you’re in love, and you’re like we’re in love, and we want to get married, and honestly, that’s how it was for us and that’s how it was for our families also.”

Following Shoaib’s announcement of his new marriage, Sania Mirza’s family clarified in a statement shared on Anam’s Instagram that the couple had been separated for a considerable period. Sania’s father, Imran Mirza, confirmed that his daughter had initiated a khula (divorce) from the Pakistani cricketer.