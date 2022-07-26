India, Pak and Bangladesh merger possible, says Haryana CM

Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 26th July 2022 2:56 pm IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Twitter)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday that India’s partition was ‘painful,’ and said that Bangladesh and Pakistan can merge with India just like the unification of East Germany and West Germany.

“When eastern and western Germany can unite, the merger of Pakistan and Bangladesh with India can also be possible. Not long ago but this happened in 1991 and people broke that (Berlin) wall,” Khattar said.

He said that during a time in India when a woman of tribal origin became president, our neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Bangladesh are witnessing violence.

Khattar spoke at the inauguration event of a three-day training camp in Delhi’s Gurugram, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) minority morcha. “People from minority communities were given the “minority” tag so that they would not develop a feeling of fear and insecurity,” he expressed.

The Haryana chief minister alleged that Congress created a feeling of insecurity among the minorities by showing fear of the ‘Sangh’.

“Today people understand Congress’ ideology,” he added.

Khattar said that the Congress, since independence, has used minorities as a vote bank, while BJP’s goal is “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.

