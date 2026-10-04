India-Pak cricket, hockey matches most viewed in Asian Games history

Nagoya: The men’s cricket final and hockey semifinal between India and Pakistan were the most viewed matches in the Asian Games history, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Sunday and cited 212 records as proof that athletes were provided “best environment” in the Aichi-Nagoya edition.

India beat Pakistan 4-3 in the men’s hockey semifinal at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium at Kakamigahara. India went on to win the gold medal after beating Malaysia in the final.

India also beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final.

“The broadcast had the biggest viewership ever for the Games. Thanks to two big matches: yesterday, the Pakistan-India cricket match was the most-viewed match, and the day before (on Thursday), the Pakistan-India hockey match was the most-viewed match ever in the Games’ history,” OCA Coordination Committee President Tayyab Ikram said at a press conference.

He did not give figures regarding the viewership. He also did not specify which between the two matches had more viewership.

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“For the very first time, the OCA demonstrated a safeguarding principle in these Games. From all aspects it was a safe Games — for athletes, for Asian federations and for the National Olympic Committees.”

‘Mega multi-sport events always face some challenges’

Logistical chaos due to the cost-cutting decision to scrap a traditional Athletes’ Village, cramped lodgings and transport hassles marred the Games, inviting sharp criticism.

Instead of the traditional Athletes Village, the organisers used a mix of hotel rooms, temporary wooden containers and a cruise ship to accommodate 17,000 athletes and officials in cost-cutting measures that have gone terribly wrong.

Ikram, however, said that multi-sport events of such magnitude always have challenges in their operations.

“We are also aware that there were some complaints, and there were certain issues which were highlighted. Of course there were some challenges, but the way we handled the challenges, should be more important to highlight.

“We tried to give our athletes the best conditions, logistics and communications. We have had many Games like Olympic Games, Asian Games, other continental Games and there are always some challenges in the operations.”

On athlete accommodation, he said, “It was very well received by the athletes. It was a matter of adaptation. It was a different model to organise the Games without having white elephants — bigger Villages which don’t have a legacy. Yes, it is something to consider in the future.

“There are certain things we still need to improve, but it was one of the successful models.”

OCA Director General Husain Al-Musallam said 54 world records, 11 junior world records, 89 Asian records and 212 Asian Games records were broken during the Aichi-Nagoya edition.

“This achievement does not come without the best environment the organising committee created for the athletes.

“The athletes cannot perform if they don’t sleep well, don’t eat well and don’t have good transportation. We are happy to see that there is no big financial burden on the organising committee, and there is no white elephant left staying in Nagoya or anywhere.”

“Yes, the organising committee had challenges. But our duty and responsibility as leaders was to work hard with the organising committee to help Japan demonstrate to the world that Japan can deliver, with all the challenges, the best Games: the best environment for the athletes, the best coordination, the best peaceful (event).”

On the economic success of the Games for the OCA, Al-Musallam said, “In these Games, the OCA marketing and sponsorship did 19 per cent more than the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023. This is because the sponsors, the partners, the TV rights holders and all the different digital platforms trust in Asian Games. This is because the Asian people are united in sport.”

On the widely-spread Games venues, Ikram said, “These Games were a different model, with the different characteristic that they were stretched across different prefectures. The Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games is also looking at a similar approach, stretching the Games into two or three main hubs, including the Gold Coast and others.

“So the model is already there, and people appreciate it. For our strategy in future, we would like to see more sustainable solutions, more economical solutions, not putting any extra burden on the host that is not required, but without compromising the athletes’ conditions, the athletes’ opportunity to compete and, most importantly, the athletes’ Games experience.”