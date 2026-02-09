India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash on, match to take place on Feb 15

The development comes a day after PCB and the International Cricket Council (ICC) held a series of meetings in Lahore.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th February 2026 9:22 pm IST
Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav with his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha
Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav with his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha

It’s on! The much–awaited India–Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 will finally happen on the scheduled February 15 (Sunday) in Colombo, after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to participate, NDTV reports.

This follows after the Pakistan government announced it would boycott the Group A match in solidarity with Bangladesh, which was removed from the tournament following its refusal to travel to India.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

