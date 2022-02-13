India Pavilion hosting Andhra Pradesh week at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is hosting Andhra Pradesh Week started from Saturday, February 12. The Andhra Pradesh Week will conclude on February 17, 2022.

The Andhra Pradesh week at the pavilion was inaugurated by Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister of Commerce and Information Technology, Government of Andhra Pradesh, along with Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr Ahmed Albanna, UAE Ambassador to India and Sunjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the UAE.

#AndhraPradesh is home to the only pillar in the world that stands suspended in the air!



To know more about the state and its hidden gems, visit the #IndiaPavilion during the AP Week.https://t.co/aN4EXbWxNA@expo2020dubai #IndiaAtDubaiExpo #Expo2020Dubai #InvestAP #BuildAP pic.twitter.com/6pYpEmzGB3 — India at Expo 2020 (@IndiaExpo2020) February 13, 2022

The state-week has started with cultural performances by Andhra Pradesh artist on Saturday.

During Andhra Pradesh week, the state will showcase its business potentials for investment in various key sectors along with its culture and tradition through a series of events.

The state through a series of events will be exhibiting opportunities across key focus sectors including automobile, food processing, textiles, healthcare, information technology and capital goods among other to forge new partnerships.

Indian Pavilion so far clocked 900,000 visitors as of February 6.

The India Pavilion has made its mark among the 192 participating nations by being recognised as one of the most iconic pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai by the American Institute of Architects.

The Pavilion has also hosted various renowned Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi; singers such as Salim-Sulaiman, Hariharan, Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi; Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza and the famous fashion designer, entrepreneur and filmmaker, Manish Malhotra to name a few.

Additionally, the Pavilion has showcased the cultural diversity of the various participating states by displaying their products, hosting cultural performances, etc. Key Indian festivals such as Navratri, Dusshera and Diwali were celebrated with great enthusiasm by both Indian and global visitors.

The upcoming weeks at the India Pavilion will witness participation from states such as West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu among others and sectors such as Steel, Healthcare, Information & Broadcasting, Agriculture, Electronics and Information Technology, Energy Conservation, Environment & Sustainability, Tribal Affairs to name a few.

As on January 25, Expo 2020 Dubai had recorded nearly 11 million visits, while virtual visits stand at more than 65 million.