India pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the nation in paying tributes to military personnel who fought valiantly in harsh conditions to hand Pakistan a crushing defeat in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

On July 26 that year, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

India observes the day as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ every year. Over 500 soldiers made supreme sacrifice in the conflict.

In her message, President Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the military, said: “This day symbolises the extraordinary valor, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans.”

Modi said Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds the country of unparalleled courage and valour of its soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the country’s pride.

Various events were organised across the country, including at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, to mark the occasion.

In the event at Drass, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, highlighting the Army’s “unique victory” on the Kargil peaks 26 years ago, said the military achieved a “decisive victory” during Operation Sindoor as well continuing that tradition.

“It was the time when India made it clear that no evil intention will be allowed inside its borders, no harm will be allowed to the unity and integrity of India,” he said, referring to victory in Kargil.

कारगिल विजय दिवस के अवसर पर मैं मातृभूमि के लिए प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले वीर सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करती हूं। यह दिवस हमारे जवानों की असाधारण वीरता, साहस एवं दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है। देश के प्रति उनका समर्पण और सर्वोच्च बलिदान देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा।

जय… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2025

“Continuing this tradition, during Operation Sindoor too, Indian military with the same indomitable courage and firm resolve targeted Pakistan backed terrorist infrastructure and thwarted other aggressive actions of Pakistan with effective pretense and achieved a decisive victory,” he said.

“Operation Sindoor is our resolve, message and answer,” he said.

The Army Chief further added: “With the unwavering trust of the countrymen and the political freedom granted by the government, the Indian armed forces gave a determined, precise and decisive response.”

In his message, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said the Kargil conflict remains a stark reminder of Pakistan’s “treachery” and that India’s adversaries will continue to test its resolve.

But the nation will always come out victorious over the enemy’s “deceit and aggression” as was evident in Operation Sindoor, he added.

देशवासियों को कारगिल विजय दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह अवसर हमें मां भारती के उन वीर सपूतों के अप्रतिम साहस और शौर्य का स्मरण कराता है, जिन्होंने देश के आत्मसम्मान की रक्षा के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। मातृभूमि के लिए मर-मिटने का उनका जज्बा हर पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। जय… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid glowing tributes to the military personnel who made supreme sacrifices in the conflict.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit and determination in defending our nation’s honour in the toughest of terrains,” Singh said.

“Their supreme sacrifice during Kargil war is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces. India shall remain forever indebted to their service,” he said in a social media post.

Singh and the top military brass also paid tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

In his remarks, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chauhan said Kargil Vijay Diwas is not only about remembering the past but also about drawing inspirations for the future.

“Our adversaries will continue to test our resolve, but the legacy of Kargil reminds us that our jointness, preparedness and unwavering courage — proven once again by the success of Operation Sindoor — will always triumph over the enemy’s deceit and aggression,” he said.

Gen Chauhan said Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds every Indian of the unparalleled bravery and patriotism of the valiant soldiers who fought fearlessly to safeguard India’s territorial integrity as also, the “bitter truth of Pakistan’s betrayal”.

“Pakistan Army’s ploy to extend the conflict beyond the Great Himalayan Range by sending regular troops disguised as Mujahideens, remains a stark reminder of their treachery,” he said.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said the legacy of the Kargil “bravehearts” stands as a testament to the unwavering devotion to the service of the nation.

“Your sacrifice will remain a beacon of inspiration, not only for future citizens of our country but also for those who choose to serve in the defence forces with ‘Duty-Honour-Courage!’,” he added.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh the Indian Air Force remains committed to defend the sovereignty of the nation and uphold the proud traditions of courage, honour and duty as exemplified by the bravehearts.