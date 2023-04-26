India planning power grid with Saudi Arabia, UAE via undersea cable

The bilateral agreements will be signed with Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the mega projects, once the Cabinet approves the decision.

Published: 26th April 2023 10:13 pm IST
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

India is planning to link its power grid through undersea cables to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), local media reported.

India’s Ministry of Energy has circulated ministerial notes for inter-ministerial consultation to expand access to reliable energy and improve energy security in the country.

The bilateral agreements will be signed with Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the mega projects, once the Cabinet approves the decision, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh told Mint.

“The India-UAE agreement is in its final stages,” said the minister.

In January 2023, India and the UAE announced plans to conduct a feasibility study for connecting their power grids via undersea cables as part of the One Sun, One World, One Grid initiative.

On the other hand, the interconnection with Saudi Arabia is currently being reviewed, Singh stated.

