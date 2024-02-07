India, Qatar, Turkey to be guests of honor at World Government Summit in Dubai

India, Qatar and Turkey have been selected as guests of honor at the World Government Summit 2024 scheduled to be held at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai from February 12 to 14.

The summit, which will be held under the slogan “Forming the Governments of the Future,” will host more than 25 heads of government and state.

High-level delegations from the three guest countries will be headed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Also Read UAE: Renew resident entry permit in just 48 hours

Mohammed Al-Gergawi, minister of cabinet affairs and chairman of the World Government Summit, said the selection of the three countries as guests of honor reflects their deep-rooted ties with the UAE, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This year’s summit will feature more than 4,000 delegates from the public and private sectors.

It will include 200 speakers from 80 global, regional and intergovernmental organizations such as the UN, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Arab League.

The summit will also focus on six themes and will host 15 global forums that will explore future strategies and major transformations in key sectors across 110 interactive dialogues.

Modi is also going to address the Indian community at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City stadium on February 13 and inaugurating the UAE’s first Hindu traditional temple on February 14.