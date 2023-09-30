India raises issue of stopping envoy at Scotland gurdwara with UK Foreign Office

New Delhi: India on Saturday raised the issue of stopping High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami by a few radicals from entering a gurdwara in Scotland’s Glasgow with the British Foreign Office and police, sources from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“Instead of getting into an argument, the Indian High Commissioner decided to leave. The issue has been raised with the UK Foreign Office and also the police,” one of the Ministry sources said.

The development comes after Doraiswami was on Friday prevented from entering the gurdwara, as per the reports.

The fresh incident comes in the wake of a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Canada-based pro-Khalistan harliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

