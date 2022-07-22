India ranks 101 of 116 nations in global hunger; Centre cries foul

Hyderabad: India ranked 101 out of 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021-22, with a hunger score of 27.5 which is categorised as ‘serious’. However, the government of India stated that the index “should not be taken at face value.”

Union Minister of women and child development, Smriti Irani, replied to BJD MLA Mahesh Sahoo’s question in the Lok Sabha on Friday, saying that the Global Hunger Index (GHI) does not reflect India’s true picture as it is a flawed measure of ‘hunger’.

“It (GHI) should not be taken at face value as it is neither appropriate nor representative of hunger prevalent in a country. Out of its four indicators, only one indicator, i.e., undernourishment, is directly related to hunger,” stated Irani.

“The two indicators, namely, stunting and wasting are outcomes of complex interactions of various other factors like sanitation, genetics, environment and utilisation of food intake apart from hunger which is taken as the causative/outcome factor for stunting and wasting in the GHI,” she added.

She said that there is hardly any evidence that child mortality is an outcome of hunger.

Irani further added that the data used in the GHI report are sourced from international agencies which are not updated as per the latest data available in the country.

“Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has completely disregarded Government’s economic response to Covid-19 of providing free foodgrains to 80 crore National Food Security Act beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana,” she said.

“The GHI has given India an unacceptable estimate for 2018-2020 and the four questions asked in the poll have no links to the availability of food or dietary energy,” she claimed.

As per National Family Health Survey, there has been a decline in child stunting, child wasting and underweight children.