India reaffirms stance against terrorism on Pahalgam attack anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, April 22, paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and said the country remains resolute in its determination to defeat terrorism everywhere in all its forms.

“The tragic loss of innocent lives in that heinous act remains etched in our collective memory. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with them. Such acts of terror cannot deter our unwavering commitment to peace and unity,” she said in a post on X.

I pay heartfelt tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The tragic loss of innocent lives in that heinous act remains etched in our collective memory. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with them. Such acts of terror… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 22, 2026

As many as 25 tourists and a local ponywallah were killed in cold blood by three terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit on April 22 last year.

All three terrorists were later eliminated in the July 28 encounter code-named Operation Mahadev on the outskirts of Srinagar. They were hiding in the Dachigam-Harwan forest belt since the attack.

“We remain resolute in our determination to defeat terrorism everywhere in all its forms,” Murmu said.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces on May 7 last year carried out precision strikes at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

The operation targeted nine sites, including the headquarters and training centres of LeT and another terrorist group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed.