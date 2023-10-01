India records 56 fresh COVID-19 cases

Press Trust of India | Published: 1st October 2023 11:18 am IST
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 56 new COVID-19 infections while the active cases have been recorded at 440, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,032, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country’s Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,98,838).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,66,366 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the data.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st October 2023 11:18 am IST
