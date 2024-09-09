India reports first case of Mpox

A man who recently travelled to India from a country experiencing Monkeypox or Mpox transmission tested positive for the disease confirmed the Union Government on Monday, September 9.

“The previously suspected case of Mpox has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade-2 in the patient,” said the Center.

The ministry said that it is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards. It is not a part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO which is regarding clade 1 of Mpox, it underlined.

“The 26-year-old male, a resident of Haryana’s Hisar, who recently travelled from a country experiencing ongoing Mpox transmission is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities,” the ministry said.

The Union Health Ministry said that the previously suspected case of Mpox has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade-2 in the patient.

Also Read First suspected Mpox case reported in India, govt appeals for calm

The case aligns with earlier risk assessments and continues to be managed according to established protocols, it said, adding that public health measures, including contact tracing and monitoring, are actively in place to ensure the situation is contained.

“There is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time,” the health ministry stated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for the second time in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.