India, Saudi Arabia discuss defence cooperation, strategic ties

Riyadh: India and Saudi Arabia on Thursday, September 10, discussed defence cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership.

The discussions came as Indian Ambassador Vipul met Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defence, Khaled bin Hussain Al Biyari.

“Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Vipul, met Dr Khaled bin Hussain Al Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh. The two sides discussed India–Saudi Arabia defence cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries”, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia wrote in a post on X.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read Indians in Saudi raise key concerns during Kirti Singh’s visit

The meeting followed Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh’s September 5-8 visit to Saudi Arabia, during which he held talks with senior Saudi officials on bilateral cooperation.

Singh discussed cooperation in areas including climate action and labour and manpower during the visit. He also met Indian workers and community members, highlighting their contribution to India-Saudi ties and the government’s commitment to their welfare.

The latest defence discussions underline the broader strategic engagement between India and Saudi Arabia.