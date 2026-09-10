Indians in Saudi raise key concerns during Kirti Singh’s visit

Riyadh: Indians in Saudi Arabia raised several community and consular concerns during Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh’s first official visit to the Kingdom, including a proposed consulate in the Eastern Province, direct flights to Indian cities and delays in passport appointments.

Singh undertook his first official visit to Saudi Arabia from September 5 to 8, 2026, at the invitation of Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi.

During the visit, Singh addressed members of the Indian community at the International Indian School Riyadh (IISR), where he urged Indians in Saudi Arabia to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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The community reception was hosted by the All India Steering Committee under the patronage of the Embassy of India in Riyadh.

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Consulate proposal raised

One of the key issues raised was the long-standing proposal to establish an Indian Consulate in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Singh said the proposal was under consideration, while noting that diplomatic and regulatory factors would require bilateral deliberation.

Community representatives also sought direct flights from Riyadh to Chennai and other destinations in Tamil Nadu, as well as Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh said the government would examine the requests but noted that international routes also depend on their commercial viability for airlines.

Passport delays, employment concerns

The community also raised delays in obtaining passport-renewal appointments and called for additional consular staff to improve the handling of public grievances.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Vipul said the Embassy was working with VFS Global to streamline the passport appointment system, ease processing bottlenecks and reduce waiting times.

Another proposal called for an employment support platform linking Indian workers who have lost jobs in Saudi Arabia with Indian companies operating in the Kingdom.

Singh highlights diaspora’s role

Addressing the gathering, Singh described Indians in Saudi Arabia as an important link between the two countries and highlighted their contribution to trade, investment, energy and cultural ties.

“You are the vibrant link playing an important role in strengthening and prospering the very old relationship between India and Saudi Arabia,” Singh said.

He encouraged the community to use opportunities created by Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and contribute its expertise and experience to strengthening India-Saudi ties.

Singh also referred to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s earlier visit to India, during which he described Indians in Saudi Arabia as “like family”. The minister urged the community to preserve the close relationship through unity, harmony and cooperation.

Focus on Indian workers

The welfare of Indian workers was another focus of Singh’s visit.

He visited an Alfanar Company labour camp, where he interacted with Indian workers and heard their concerns about their living and working conditions.

Singh also reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to the safety and welfare of Indians overseas, including assistance with evacuation and repatriation during emergencies and conflicts.

The Riyadh community event also featured cultural performances by students of the International Indian School Riyadh.