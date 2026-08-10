India, Saudi Arabia discuss Haj 2027 plans for Indian pilgrims

Jeddah: Srivatsa Krishna, Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, on Sunday, August 9, met Abdulaziz Al Mathami, Deputy Minister for Planning and Digital Transformation, Ministry of Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia and discussed the technical integration of Haj portals to improve the Haj experience for Indian pilgrims.

“Dr Srivatsa Krishna, Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, accompanied by Consul General Mr Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, met with Abdulaziz Al Mathami, Deputy Minister for Planning and Digital Transformation, Ministry of Haj and Umrah, KSA, and the Nusuk Masar team,” the Consulate General of India in Jeddah wrote on X.

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“They held discussions on technical integration of Indian and Saudi Haj portals, and leveraging emerging technologies to enhance coordination, streamline services, and further improve the Haj experience for Indian pilgrims,” it added.

The delegation also met Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahim Wazzan, Deputy Minister for Haj and Umrah and held constructive discussions on enhancing Haj pilgrims’ experience in Madinah, with particular emphasis on accommodation, transportation, coordination, and other essential pilgrimage arrangements. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and ensuring a smooth, safe and comfortable Haj-2027 for Indian pilgrims.

A delegation led by Dr. Srivatsa Krishna, Secretary @MoMAIndia, and accompanied by Consul General Mr. Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, held a meeting with H.E. Abdulfattah S. Mashat, Vice Minister for Haj and Umrah, KSA, in Jeddah today.



The delegation comprehensively discussed… pic.twitter.com/DzVyDwtcvO — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) August 9, 2026

Earlier in the day, the delegation met Abdulfattah S Mashat, Vice Minister for Haj and Umrah.

“The delegation comprehensively discussed arrangements for upcoming Haj-2027, with a focus on strengthening cooperation, fostering collaboration, and enhancing coordination to ensure a smooth and comfortable Haj experience for Indian pilgrims,” noted the Consul General.

On Thursday, August 6, Secretary Srivatsa Krishna met Rumaih Mohammed Al-Rumaih, Vice Minister of Transport and Logistics Services in Riyadh and discussed arrangements for Haj flights as well as other transport facilities for Indian pilgrims for Haj 2027.

On Wednesday, August 5, Secretary met Nouf Suliman Alnumair, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation in Riyadh and held comprehensive discussions on matters pertaining to medical and health services provided to the Indian pilgrims for the upcoming Haj 2027.