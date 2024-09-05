India, Saudi Arabia discuss new avenues to bolster defence cooperation

India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) discussed new avenues to further strengthen the longstanding and multi-faceted defence cooperation.

The discussion took place during the sixth edition of the Joint Committee on Defense Cooperation (JCDC) meeting held in Riyadh on September 4.

The meeting was co-chaired by India’s Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad and Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense for Strategic Affairs Major General Salman bin Awadh Al-Harbi.

Photo: @IndianEmbRiyadh/X

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held to expand the scope of engagement and cooperation in areas such as the military, training, defense industry, R&D, etc. The two countries expressed satisfaction with progress in these areas and agreed to further enhance strategic defense cooperation.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations founded on the centuries old economic and socio-cultural ties.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation provides a framework for defence collaboration between the two countries. Joint Defence Cooperation Committee is an institutional mechanism under the MoU to promote the objectives of defence cooperation.