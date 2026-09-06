India, Saudi Arabia hold talks to boost labour cooperation

Riyadh: Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Sunday, September 6, met Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi and discussed cooperation in labour and manpower sectors.

“Pleased to meet Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia. Held wide-ranging discussions on further strengthening India–Saudi Arabia cooperation in the labour and manpower sector, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our Strategic Partnership. Grateful to Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi for the invitation and warm hospitality,” MoS Singh stated on X.

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Singh arrived in Saudi Arabia, on his first official visit, on Saturday and was received by the country’s Deputy Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Dr Tariq Al Hamad.

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“Arrived in Riyadh on a bilateral visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Warmly received by Ambassador Shri Vipul and HE Dr Tariq Al Hamad, Deputy Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. I look forward to fruitful engagements with Saudi counterparts and meaningful interactions with Indian diaspora and business leaders in the Kingdom,” MoS Singh stated on X.

Pleased to meet H.E. Eng. Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Human Resources & Social Development of Saudi Arabia. 🇮🇳🇸🇦



Held wide-ranging discussions on further strengthening India–Saudi Arabia cooperation in the labour and manpower sector, reflecting the depth and growing… pic.twitter.com/wi1knBKtfv — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) September 6, 2026

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the visit, which will go on till September 8, MoS Singh will also be meeting the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy, the Vice Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture, as well as other dignitaries.

MoS Singh will interact with a large cross-section of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and Indian business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals during the visit.

“He will interact with Indian workers, reflecting the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Indian workers overseas,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss issues of mutual interest in the areas of human resources, skill development, environment, climate change and international affairs and further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia,” it added.