Qatar leads GCC, ranks fourth worldwide in living standards

Doha: Qatar has led the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the 2026 Legatum Prosperity Index for living standards, ranking fourth worldwide and topping the Middle East and North Africa region in the category.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed in 11th place globally, while Kuwait ranked 22nd, Saudi Arabia 26th, Bahrain 32nd and Oman 46th, putting all six Gulf states among the world’s top 50.

Qatar also placed eighth worldwide in the Development Index, which combines measures related to living standards, health and education. The UAE ranked 13th in development, 14th in education and 21st in health.

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A broader measure of prosperity

The Legatum Prosperity Index goes beyond wealth and gross domestic product per capita to assess a wider range of conditions that shape people’s lives.

Its 2026 edition covers 161 countries, representing about 98 per cent of the world’s population, and draws on more than 130 variables from 35 sources.

The assessment includes indicators covering living conditions, health, education, economic opportunity, personal freedom and social factors.

The findings highlight how Gulf countries’ performance is increasingly linked not only to their economic resources but also to investment in infrastructure, healthcare, education, public services and the wider living environment.

Qatar’s National Planning Council said the country’s results reflected ongoing efforts to implement the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, the executive framework for achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The council said social and human development remain central to the country’s plans to build a sustainable future.

It added that Qatar’s progress in the Development Index reflected integrated development policies focused on strengthening services, improving living standards and enhancing the well-being of society.