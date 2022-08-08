India sees surge in number of COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India On Sunday saw a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases as the country recorded 2423 new corona cases during the last 24 hours, which is the highest after 3 February, 2668 cases came on 3 February.

New corona cases are the highest in the last 6 months and the number of active patients crossed 8 thousand on Sunday.

Corona infection rate in Delhi reached near 15 percent, which is the highest level in about last 6 and a half months as before that on January 22, the infection rate was 16.36 percent.

On Saturday, India recorded 19,406 COVID-19 cases.

With the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, India’s total tally of cases increased to 4,41,45,732. Of these total cases, 1,34,933 are active cases which account for 0.31 percent of the total cases.

The recovery rate, currently, stands at 98.50 percent with 18,558 fresh recoveries from the infection in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,34,84,110.

As many as 3,72,910 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, the government data-informed, thereby taking the daily positivity rate to 5.02 percent. Moreover, the weekly positivity rate is at 4.63 percent.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 206.21 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India has now administered over 100 million precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed and wrote, “This has been achieved by collective efforts. India has administered over 10 crore (100 million) precautionary doses. 10 crore people now have an extra layer of safety. Under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership, ‘Covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ is going on in full swing to provide free precaution dose for all adults.”

This comes after the government started providing free precautionary for all adults in the age group of 18-75 years at government COVID vaccination centres as part of the Central government’s 75-day booster drive.