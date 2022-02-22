India sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Attari: A truck driver gestures as he drives his truck loaded with goods bound for Afghanistan, at Integrated Check-Post (ICP) Attari, near Amritsar, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo) Attari: An Afghanistan-bound truck loaded with goods passes through the Integrated Check-Post (ICP) Attari, near Amritsar, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla flagged off the first consignment of humanitarian aid of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Attari: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with Afghanistan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay flag off the first consignment of humanitarian aid of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, at Attari near Amritsar, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo) Attari: Trucks loaded with goods bound for Afghanistan, at Integrated Check-Post (ICP) Attari, near Amritsar, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)