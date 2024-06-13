India sends humanitarian aid to landslide-hit Papua New Guinea

Over 2,000 people were killed in the landslide, according to media reports from that country.

Published: 13th June 2024
India sends humanitarian aid to landslide-hit Papua New Guinea
ew Delhi: Relief material worth USD 1 million being sent as immediate assistance to Papua New Guinea after a recent landslide in the country's Enga province. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India on Thursday sent 19 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) materials to Papua New Guinea’s Enga province that was hit by a major landslide.

Late last month, India announced a USD 1 million assistance to the island nation in the wake of the landslide.

“In the wake of devastating landslide in Enga province of Papua New Guinea, India had announced immediate assistance of USD 1 million to our close FIPIC partner,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“Pursuant to the announcement, a flight carrying approx 19 tons of HADR supplies departed for Papua New Guinea today,” he said.

Papua New Guinea is a member of Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). India has been promoting cooperation with the Pacific island nations through FIPIC.

