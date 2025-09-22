India should not succumb to Trump’s administration: Asaduddin Owaisi

"If we can not control these, then our children will suffer. We should not succumb at all to Trump's government," the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member told reporters.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 22nd September 2025 8:59 pm IST
Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government should not succumb to US President Donald Trump’s administration, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday.

Reacting to the Trump administration’s decision to hike the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000, Owaisi said it would impact Indians, who constitute about 71 per cent of such visa holders, the majority of whom are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“I do not want to score political points. But the Modi government should give thought that Pakistan’s Military chief went and had dinner with Trump and we also see our neighbour having a trade agreement with the USA. What is happening with all these developments?

He asked what the achievement was with programmes such as “Howdy Modi” and other pro-Trump events.

He further said it is necessary that India should have trade agreements in rupee terms following de-dollarisation.

