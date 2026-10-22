India, Singapore begin 33rd bilateral maritime exercise in Vizag

The exercise, held from October 21 to 26, will include professional engagements and maritime-warfare drills.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Indian and Singapore naval ships participate in bilateral maritime exercise in Vizag.
India Singapore maritime exercises underway

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) began the 33rd edition of their bilateral maritime exercise, SIMBEX-2026, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, October 21, to enhance operational interoperability and strengthen maritime cooperation.

The exercise, held from October 21 to 26, will include professional engagements and maritime-warfare drills.

The opening ceremony took place onboard INS Nilgiri and INS Kamorta, attended by Rear Admiral Manoj Jha, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy; Colonel Bertram Ang, Fleet Commander of the Republic of Singapore Navy; and other senior officers from both navies.

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“SIMBEX-2026 aims to strengthen maritime cooperation and enhance operational interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy,” Capt Gurudeep Bala, Commanding Officer of INS Nilgiri, told reporters.

The exercise’s progressive expansion strengthened operational interoperability between the two navies, contributing to collective security, addressing common maritime security challenges and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Bala said the Indian Navy was pleased to host RSN ship RSS Supreme in Visakhapatnam and looked forward to a professional, enriching engagement during the exercise.

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The exercise will be conducted in two phases. The harbour phase, from October 21 to 23, will focus on professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sporting engagements, and planning conferences.

The subsequent sea phase, scheduled from October 24 to 26 in the Bay of Bengal, will involve maritime operations and tactical evolutions, including anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface and anti-air warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and tactical manoeuvres.

Commencing in 1994, SIMBEX has evolved from Exercise Lion King into a significant bilateral maritime engagement between the Indian Navy and the RSN. Over successive editions, the exercise has expanded in scope and operational complexity, fostering professional ties, mutual understanding and combat interoperability between the two forces.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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