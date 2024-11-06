India slams Pakistan for ‘peddling lies’ on Kashmir

United Nations: Slamming Pakistan for “peddling lies and falsehood” and using the UN forum for its “divisive, political agenda” after it raised the Kashmir issue at the UN, India has said that no amount of disinformation and misinformation will change facts on the ground.

Addressing the General Debate of the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly on Questions relating to Information, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday stressed that inclusive access to information is essential for fostering trust, accountability and good governance.

“A (Pakistani) delegation has yet again used this august forum for peddling lies and falsehood. It is habitual for this delegation to resort to disinformation and misinformation, including in this forum. This delegation tends to measure the world’s largest democracy using similar yardsticks,” he said.

Delivering a strong retort in the UN debate after Pakistan raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Shukla said, “Let me be clear. Real democracies function differently. The people of Jammu and Kashmir turned out in record numbers in the recently concluded free and fair elections.”

Assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases from September 18 to October 1.

“No amount of disinformation and misinformation will change facts on the ground. I urge this delegation to engage more constructively in this forum, rather than using it for their divisive, political agenda,” Shukla said.

The Congress leader is part of a delegation of 12 MPs from India for diverse engagements at the UN.

Shukla said that guided by the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which means the world is one family, India emphasises that information must transcend barriers of nationality, gender, religion or culture.

“An informed citizenry plays a vital role in combating misinformation, curbing corruption and holding governments accountable,” he said.

The lawmaker said that aligned with democratic values, India believes in empowering people through reliable information for the collective progress of humanity. Shukla underlined that misinformation and disinformation continue to pose serious risks, undermining trust in public institutions and dividing communities.

“In addressing these challenges, it is critical to also consider the threat posed by digital fraud. Digital fraud encompasses a range of deceptive activities conducted online that exploit financial, personal or business information, posing significant threats to individuals, businesses and national security,” he said, adding that to counter these challenges, India has made significant strides in expanding digital access and combating digital fraud.

On UN peacekeeping, Shukla said India is concerned about the safety of the UN peacekeepers in the field.

“We underscore the importance of this critical issue, and urge the Department of Global Communications (DGC) to work together with field missions and tailor its communication strategies accordingly to address it,” he said.

Maintaining the peacekeeping websites in local languages would be a useful step to further broaden the outreach of this information, he opined.

Shukla voiced appreciation for DGC’s commitment to multilingualism, recognising the importance of communication beyond the six official UN languages of Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

“The success of UN social media accounts in Hindi, which have gained substantial followings, highlights the importance of outreach in diverse languages. Expanding such efforts will enhance global inclusivity and foster greater engagement with communities in their native languages,” Shukla said.