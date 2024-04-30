India slams US media report linking RAW officer to Pannun plot

"The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2024 12:40 pm IST
US foiled assassination plot against Sikh separatist, warned India: Report
Khalistani leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

New Delhi: A day after The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday said the report made “unwarranted and unsubstantiated” imputations on a serious matter.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Pannun.

“The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

MS Education Academy

“There is an ongoing investigation of the high level committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others,” he said.

Also Read
India taking Pannun’s assassination plot allegations seriously: US

Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the report.

“Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful,” Jaiswal said.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun, a Sikh extremist on American soil.

Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

On December 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament that India instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2024 12:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button