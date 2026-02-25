India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction, Modi tells Knesset

Tel Aviv: Highlighting that India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country stands firmly with Israel with full conviction in the fight against the global menace.

“I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7. We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond. No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time,” PM Modi said during his historic address at the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, the first-ever by an Indian PM.

PM Modi addresses the Israeli Parliament Knesset, on Wednesday

In his landmark speech, which received a huge applause from the Israeli parliamentarians on a number of occasions, PM Modi said that the Gaza Peace Initiative endorsed by the UN Security Council offers a pathway.

“It is important to sustain hope. The Gaza Peace Initiative, which was endorsed by the UN Security Council, offers a pathway. India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people in the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that he was very happy to be in Israel again, returning to the land to which he has always felt drawn.

“I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership,” said PM Modi spotlighting that he was born on the same day that India formally recognised Israel – September 17, 1950.

In his address at the Knesset, PM Modi also labelled the Holocaust as one of humanity’s darkest chapters.

“Yet, even in those turbulent years, some acts of humanity stood out… The Maharaja of Nawanagar in Gujarat, also known as the Jam Saheb, offered refuge to Polish children, including Jewish children, who had nowhere else to turn,” he stated.

In his address at the special plenary session of the Israeli Parliament, PM Modi also mentioned that Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination.

“They have preserved their faith and participated fully in society,” he said.

Earlier, the Knesset gave a rousing welcome to PM Modi as the members stood clapping and the entire hall reverberated with chants of “Modi, Modi”.

“Mr. Prime Minister, Jerusalem me aapka swagat hai, Knesset me aapka swagat hai (Welcome to Jerusalem, Welcome to the Knesset),” Speaker Amir Ohana said in Hindi while welcoming PM Modi to the Israeli Parliament.

He also called PM Modi as the “defining statesman of our times”.

Modi conferred with Israel’s ‘Speaker of the Knesset Medal’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the ‘Speaker of the Knesset Medal’ in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

The Indian Prime Minister is the first leader to receive this medal, which is the highest honour of the Knesset – the Israeli Parliament.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana conferred the award on the prime minister after his address at the Israeli Parliament.

The medal was conferred in recognition of the prime minister’s exceptional contribution – through his personal leadership – to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

