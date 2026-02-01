India strikes a powerful chord at the Grammy Awards 2026

Hyderabad: Indian music is not just travelling, it is triumphing. At the Grammy Awards 2026, India’s finest artists are standing shoulder to shoulder with global stars, proving that the country’s sound has truly gone international.

The glittering ceremony will take place on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. For fans back home, the live broadcast will stream in India in the early hours of February 2, around 6:30 a.m. IST, on JioHotstar and other international streaming platforms.

Leading the nominations is sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar. Her collaborative project Chapter III: We Return to Light is nominated for Best Global Music Album, while her track Daybreak competes in Best Global Music Performance. With these nods, she continues her remarkable Grammy journey and strengthens India’s classical presence on the global stage.

Fusion legends Shakti have also struck a powerful chord. Their album Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) is nominated for Best Global Music Album, and Shrini’s Dream (Live) is in the running for Best Global Music Performance. Decades after redefining Indian fusion, the band remains a global favourite.

Adding a fresh dimension is jazz pianist and composer Charu Suri. Her album Shayan has earned a nomination in Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, highlighting how Indian ragas beautifully blend with modern jazz.

These nominations are more than individual achievements. They reflect how Indian music, whether classical, fusion, or contemporary, is shaping global conversations. As Grammy night approaches, one thing is clear. The world is listening closely, and India’s rhythm is impossible to ignore.