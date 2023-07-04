India summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada

New Delhi: India summoned the Canadian envoy and issued a demarche over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The summoning of the Canadian high commissioner came following pro-Khalistani groups releasing some posters with names of certain Indian diplomats.

Also Read Canada rejects 595 Indian study permit applications this year till May

It is learnt that India has also asked the Canadian authorities to take appropriate measures in view of planned protests by pro-Khalistan groups outside Indian missions in Canada on July 8.

The Canadian high commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday and was issued a demarche, the people cited above said while referring to the release of the posters and the planned protests.

The people cited above said India has also raised with the US the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by Khalistan supporters who tried to set the diplomatic facility on fire.

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

The people cited above said the American authorities have been prompt in condemning the attack and taking measures to stop similar incidents.

It was the second time within months that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco came under attack from Khalistani supporters.

On March 19, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

The people cited above said India has also taken up the issue of activities of pro-Khalistani groups in Australia with the Australian government.