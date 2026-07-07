India supports two-state solution for Palestine: PM Modi

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 7, reaffirmed India’s support for a two-state solution to the Palestine issue, saying dialogue and diplomacy are essential to resolving conflicts in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Addressing the media after bilateral talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Modi underscored the importance of peaceful engagement in addressing international disputes.

“In these times of global turbulence, India believes that the role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more critical than ever,” the Prime Minister said.

Reiterating New Delhi’s long-standing position, he added, “Regarding the issue of Palestine, we support a two-state solution and long-term peace.”

PM Modi emphasises on 2 state solution on Palestine pic.twitter.com/UTYwNO6ole — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 7, 2026

The remarks were made during Modi’s visit to Indonesia, the first leg of his three-nation tour.

His comments come days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu identified India as one of Israel’s key international supporters while rejecting US Vice President JD Vance’s suggestion that Washington is Israel’s only powerful ally.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, July 5, Netanyahu said Israel continued to enjoy support from several countries and specifically named India. He added that New Delhi remained an important partner despite international criticism of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon.

India and Israel have steadily expanded their strategic partnership since establishing full diplomatic relations in 1992, with cooperation spanning defence, agriculture, water management, cybersecurity, innovation and trade. At the same time, New Delhi has consistently backed a negotiated two-state solution, supporting the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state living alongside Israel in peace and security.

Despite broad international support, efforts to revive negotiations on a two-state solution have stalled in recent years amid recurring violence and deep political divisions.