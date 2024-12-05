‘India supports two-state solution’: Jaishankar on Israel-Palestine conflict

During the ongoing session of the Parliament, India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that India supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. He stressed the idea of establishing a “sovereign, independent and sustainable” Palestinian state to coexist peacefully alongside Israel.

India’s position on UN resolutions

During the Question Hour of the Rajya Sabha, members sought to know India’s voting record on United Nations resolutions on Gaza.

In response to questions, Jaishankar pointed out that 13 resolutions on Palestine have been brought before the UNGA since the escalation of the fight between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

He added, that India supported 10 of these resolutions and abstained in three, countering those who accused India of having abstained in all Gaza-connected resolutions.

Humanitarian assistance to Palestine

Jaishankar went further to explain the magnitude of humanitarian assistance that India is offering during the conflict.

The Indian government has provided about 70 metric tonnes of assistance to Palestine of which about 16.5 metric tonnes in medical aid. In addition, India provided USD 5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in 2024, matching its contribution from the previous year.

Terrorism condemned

Jaishankar unequivocally referred to the incidents of October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel as “terrorism”.

He stated, “We need to be crystal clear that what happened on October 7 was terrorism and nothing more. No qualifiers, no excuses, no rationalizations.”

Civilian casualties

The minister also urged Israelis to be cautious of the civilian lives as it continues to counter the conflict. He stressed that Israel is obliged before international law, pointing out that in carrying out the mission, there must be limitations and value for civilians.

Also Read PM Modi one of the wisest persons in world: Kuwait FM Abdullah

Diplomatic relations

The minister also mentioned about active diplomacy of India in maintaining peace in the region. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with leaders of both the Israelis and Palestinians, advocating for ceasefire agreements and renewed diplomatic discussions.

Earlier in September, PM Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the Summit of the Future in New York, where they discussed a ceasefire and the release of hostages taken by Hamas fighters.